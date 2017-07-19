DEEP PURPLE To Release Johnny’s Band EP In August
According to Darker Than Blue, Deep Purple will be releasing “Johnny’s Band” from their new album, inFinite, as an audio CD EP in early August.
Says Darker Than Blue: “It’s just the album version (a video has been out for some time) but to tempt collectors comes with a rehearsal jam and three live tracks (two oldies) listed as unreleased, but I’m not sure where from or when. The cover looks like an old cast-off Gillan band offering!”
Tracklisting:
“Johnny’s Band” (Album Version)
“In & Out Jam” (Rehearsal Recording)
“Strange Kind Of Woman” (Previously Unreleased)
“The Mule” (Previously Unreleased)
“Hell To Pay” (Previously Unreleased)
More details to follow.