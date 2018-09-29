DEEP PURPLE’s JON LORD - “We Idolized American Music But There Was A Feeling We Could Turn It Around And Send It Back Again With A Bit Of A British Twist”

1996 was for Deep Purple a very exciting time. Steve Morse had joined the band and they released the critically acclaimed Purpendicular album. Enjoy this great interview with Jon Lord, Ian Gillan and Roger Glover from the period.

Although they were influenced by the likes of Elvis Presley and Little Richard, Lord said: “Although we idolized American music, there was a feeling we could turn it around and send it back again with a bit of a British twist.”