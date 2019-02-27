DEEP SUN Reveal New Album Details

The Swiss symphonic metal band Deep Sun will release its new album Das Erbe der Welt on April 26th via Massacre Records.

Listeners can look forward to 12 varied songs with thrilling melodies and surprising twists and turns.

Das Erbe der Welt was mixed and mastered by Markus Teske at Bazement Studio. Stefan Heilemann is responsible for the album's artwork.

The first single from the upcoming album is expected to be released in mid-March.

Tracklisting:

“Relentless Resistance”

“Heroes”

“Insurrection Of Technology”

“Worship The Warship”

“Abandon Cyberspace”

“Das Erbe Der Welt”

“Super New World”

“Vertigo”

“Go For The Kill”

“My Darkness”

“Frozen Sea”

“The Raven”