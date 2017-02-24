DEF LEPPARD Drummer RICK ALLEN Wants You To Name His Latest Art Piece; Video
February 24, 2017, an hour ago
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen has issued the following message to fans:
“Hey Friends!
“It was great to see some of you at my first art show of the year. This year is all about inspiration and getting involved with you. On that note, I think it is time to ask for a little help from my friends!
“Starting right now, I want you to help me name my latest art piece! Check out this video (below) to see the artwork - then I need you guys to send me your ideas through Facebook, Twitter or email (rickneedsyou@rickallen.com) using the subject: #RickNeedsYou!
“I’ll pick my favorite five for my VIPers to vote on! So enter now and I cannot wait to see what you come up with.”
Def Leppard's tour schedule is as follows:
June
22 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
24 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront
25 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
27 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amp
29 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Park Stadium
July
1 - Indianapolis, IN - Klipsch Music Center
2 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino
5 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
6 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
8 - Pittsburgh, PA - First Niagara Pavillion
9 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
11 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach
13 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
15 - Detroit, MI - DTE Music Theatre
16 - Toronto, ON - Molson Canadian Amphitheater
August
6 - Madison, WI - Alliant Energy Center
8 - Evansille, IN - Ford Center
10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Center
12 - Atlanta, GA - Aaron's Amphitheater
13 - Raleigh, NC - Walnut Creek Amphitheater
15 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Amphitheater
17 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheater
19 - Austin, TX - Austin 360
20 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
22 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Pavilion
24 - Dallas, TX - Gexa Energy Pavilion
26 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
27 - ST. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
29 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
31 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake PAC
September
14 - Billings, MT - Metra Park
16 - Salk Lake City, UT - USANA Ampitheater
17 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
20 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
22 - Irvine, CA - Irvine Meadows Amphitheater
25 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheater
28 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena
30 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena
October
1 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
4 - Omaha,NE - CenturyLink Center
5 - Minneapolis, MN - Xcel Center
7 - La Crosse, WI - La Crosse Center Arena
8 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
10 - Cedar Rapids, IA - U.S. Cellular Center