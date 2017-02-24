DEF LEPPARD Drummer RICK ALLEN Wants You To Name His Latest Art Piece; Video

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen has issued the following message to fans:

“Hey Friends!

“It was great to see some of you at my first art show of the year. This year is all about inspiration and getting involved with you. On that note, I think it is time to ask for a little help from my friends!

“Starting right now, I want you to help me name my latest art piece! Check out this video (below) to see the artwork - then I need you guys to send me your ideas through Facebook, Twitter or email (rickneedsyou@rickallen.com) using the subject: #RickNeedsYou!

“I’ll pick my favorite five for my VIPers to vote on! So enter now and I cannot wait to see what you come up with.”

Def Leppard's tour schedule is as follows:

June

22 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

24 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront

25 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

27 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amp

29 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Park Stadium

July

1 - Indianapolis, IN - Klipsch Music Center

2 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino

5 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

6 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - First Niagara Pavillion

9 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

11 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach

13 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

15 - Detroit, MI - DTE Music Theatre

16 - Toronto, ON - Molson Canadian Amphitheater

August

6 - Madison, WI - Alliant Energy Center

8 - Evansille, IN - Ford Center

10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Center

12 - Atlanta, GA - Aaron's Amphitheater

13 - Raleigh, NC - Walnut Creek Amphitheater

15 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Amphitheater

17 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheater

19 - Austin, TX - Austin 360

20 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

22 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Pavilion

24 - Dallas, TX - Gexa Energy Pavilion

26 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

27 - ST. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

29 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

31 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake PAC

September

14 - Billings, MT - Metra Park

16 - Salk Lake City, UT - USANA Ampitheater

17 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

22 - Irvine, CA - Irvine Meadows Amphitheater

25 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheater

28 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena

30 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena

October

1 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

4 - Omaha,NE - CenturyLink Center

5 - Minneapolis, MN - Xcel Center

7 - La Crosse, WI - La Crosse Center Arena

8 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

10 - Cedar Rapids, IA - U.S. Cellular Center