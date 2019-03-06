DEF LEPPARD "Expected" To Guest On HOWARD STERN's Saturday Soundtracks

Howard Stern and SiriusXM have announced Howard Stern's Saturday Soundtracks, a weekly exploration of the most intimate, innovative, and inspiring music performances recorded both recently and over the decades on the Howard Stern Show.

The radio premiere will be March 9th at 9 AM, ET on his exclusive SiriusXM channel, Howard 101, with replays later in the day. A new episode will air every Saturday and be available On Demand via the SiriusXM app.

The Howard Stern Video episode of Saturday Soundtracks will be released every Saturday via the SiriusXM app, and will provide fans with performances that haven't been seen in many years.

Howard Stern is among the strongest advocates for musicians, giving exposure on his massive radio show to major artists and up-and-comers. Last year, he inducted Bon Jovi into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Last week, Stern welcomed Gary Clark, Jr. on the show, with Def Leppard expected to be a guest in March.

The Howard Stern Show's music archives are a master class in songwriting, musicianship, and performance. Amazing artists play hits, personal choices, and tribute covers, in the intimate setting of Howard's radio studio - sometimes acoustic and sometimes with full concert rigs. Some of the musicians include AC/DC, Adam Levine, Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, Bee Gees, Billy Corgan, Billy Joel, Blondie, Bon Jovi, Chris Cornell, Chris Martin, Chris Stapleton, Counting Crows, Cyndi Lauper, Daryl Hall, Def Leppard, Don Henley, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, Elvis Costello, Foo Fighters, Graham Nash, Green Day, James Taylor, Jethro Tull, Jewel, Joe Walsh, John Fogerty, John Legend, Katy Perry, KISS, Lady Gaga, Metallica, Miley Cyrus, Peter Frampton, Phil Collins, Roger Daltrey, Sheryl Crow, Sia, Sting, Stone Temple Pilots, Weezer, ZZ Top, and more.

The debut of Howard Stern's Saturday Soundtracks will feature video of Cheap Trick's "I Want You to Want Me" (2006), and audio of Dave Grohl's first-ever unplugged performance of "Everlong" (1998), Lady Gaga's solo piano rendition of "Million Reasons" (2016), and James Taylor singing "Fire & Rain" (2015).

In addition to showcasing musical performances, Howard Stern Video via the newly re-designed SiriusXM app also provides subscribers with Howard's full-length interviews with celebrity guests and highlighted show clips and specials.

SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access can listen to SiriusXM's 200+ channels - including Howard 100 and Howard 101 - at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to SiriusXM.com/AtHome to learn more.