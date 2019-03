DEF LEPPARD Frontman JOE ELLIOT - "Just Because Your Music's Got A Certain Style To It Doesn’t Mean You Don’t Have Any Heart And Soul"

The New York Post caught up with Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott as the band gears up to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Following is an excerpt from the report:

At the height of their popularity, Def Leppard had to overcome drummer Rick Allen needing to get his left arm amputated after a car accident on New Year’s Eve 1984. The band remained loyal to Allen — who now uses four electronic pedals for his left foot to play what he used to play with his left arm — throughout his ordeal.

“Coming from a working-class background in an industrial city like Sheffield, certain values are kinda beat into you by your parents, your grandparents,” says Elliott. “And when something happens to one of your band members you don’t just say, ‘Well, OK, we need to get another drummer.’”

Nor was Allen ready to hang up his drumsticks: “He’d only been out of his coma a few days when he uttered the immortal phrase: ‘I think I can do this,'” recalls Elliott. “Well, we all thought it was the drugs talking! But we couldn’t deny him the opportunity to try. We just allowed him all the time he needed. It was just the right thing to do.”

If that sounds surprisingly sensitive and enlightened for some primal metal men, think again. “Just because your music’s got a certain style to it doesn’t mean you don’t have any heart and soul,” says Elliott. “We’re not this furrowed-brow metal band. We probably tear up more than a lot of boy bands.”

Def Leppard paid tribute to David Bowie with a cover of “Ziggy Stardust” live on The Howard Stern Show on March 26th. Check out the performance and interview footage below.

Queen guitarist Brian May will induct his friends Def Leppard into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 29th. The event will be broadcast on US TV on HBO on Saturday, April 27th, at 8 PM, EST.

Def Leppard will take their place in The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as part of the Class Of 2019, having secured an induction alongside The Cure, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, and The Zombies.

Def Leppard join a long list of legends to receive this coveted honour, in addition to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the impressive Class Of 2019. With sales eclipsing 100 million albums and a reputation as one of rock’s most enduring and influential bands, this represents yet another massive milestone for the legendary British rock icons.

About the induction, Def Leppard said:

Joe Elliott: “First of all, a massive thanks to all our fans & past inductees who voted for us. Congratulations to all our fellow inductees, we stand alongside some amazing artists, past & present. What an absolute honour.”

Phil Collen: “We started 2018 off at the Royal Albert Hall and to now cap it all off with a nod into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is brilliant.”

Rick Savage: “Being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame puts Def Leppard in a class of peers that we’ve always appreciated and admired. We’re looking forward to the ceremony.”

Vivian Campbell: “Coming into Def Leppard after stints with other bands, it was immediately apparent to me that Leppard had ambition far beyond most. As a fan from the early years, I'd heard that ambitionin the music, blending genres to craft the unique Leppard sound. After 26 years as the new guy, I can assure you that the work ethic and the collective focus of this band is just as strong to this day."

Rick Allen: “What an honor for Def Leppard to be included in this year’s induction with so many other talented and deserving artists.”

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony is schedule to take place on March 29th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.