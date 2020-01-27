DEF LEPPARD Frontman JOE ELLIOTT - "I Wasn’t Born To Be The Best, But I Was Born To Do This"; Outlaw Films Presents: This Is How I Roll Pt. 1 & 2 (Video)

Vol 1 & 2 of Outlaw Films Presents: Joe Elliott - This Is How I Roll can be seen below. A special interview with Joe, chatting about the first song he ever wrote and his unwavering passion for music.

Def Leppard recently released an interview discussing their incredible live show, how they’ve built it over the years, and what fans can expect from the upcoming Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. Watch below.

The Stadium Tour launches on June 21 at Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. Complete details here.