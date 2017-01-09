DEF LEPPARD Frontman JOE ELLIOTT Pays Tribute To DAVID BOWIE At Celebrating David Bowie Concert In London; Video

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott was among the singers who performed at the Celebrating David Bowie concert, which took place last night (Sunday, January 8th) at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, England.

Other performers paying tribute to the late David Bowie on the occasion of what would have been his 70th birthday included La Roux, Keane’s Tom Chaplin, Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon, and members of Spandau Ballet, as well as Bowie collaborators Earl Slick and Adrian Belew.

Video footage of Joe Elliot performaning “All The Young Dudes”, backed by The London Community Gospel Choir, can be seen below: