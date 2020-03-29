DEF LEPPARD Frontman JOE ELLIOTT - "Punk Rock Was An Enormous Part Of My Life; It Was Exactly That Same Attitude That Made Me want To Be In A Band"

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott guested on Rock Hard With Jay Conroy and discussed the new album from his side project, Down N’ Outz, as well as Def Leppard's history, plans for a new studio album, and the band's upcoming tour schedule. Check out the interview below.

Elliott: "A lot of rockstars are lazy, and a lot of rock stars are thought of as lazy, like, 'Ah, you guys do drugs and shag women and smoke reefer and drink beer.' Punk rock was an enormous part of my life. You wouldn't think that listening to my music necessarily, but honestly, the attitude, punk was a lifesaver. With the punk thing, what that did was: as a kid, I would listen to the Pistols and The Clash, The Damned, and The Ramones, and I would go, 'I could do that,' and it was exactly the same attitude that made me want to be in a band. I couldn't sing like Paul Rogers or Robert Plant, that was never going to be my thing, but I could do Joe Strummer, Debbie Harry, Tom Verlaine, any of that kind of thing."

Def Leppard have released an official live video for "Run Riot" (Hysteria At The O2), from their upcoming Def Leppard: London To Vegas set. Originally scheduled for release on April 24, the title has been pushed back to May 29.

This limited edition 2Blu-ray+4CD, 2DVD+4CD and digital format release features two spectacular concert films: Hysteria At The O2 and Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood.

Filmed in December 2018, Hysteria At The O2 captures Def Leppard celebrating the groundbreaking Hysteria, one of their two diamond-certified 10x platinum albums (the other being Pyromania). Performed in its entirety before a ravenous sold-out crowd, this momentous homecoming event is made all the more powerful as it was their long-awaited debut at the iconic O2 Arena in London. Featuring electrifying performances of “Pour Some Sugar On Me,” “Animal,” “Women,” and “Love Bites,” band members Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick “Sav” Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar), and Rick Allen (drums) conclude the set with a host of extra hits including “Let’s Get Rocked,” “When Love and Hate Collide,” and “Photograph.”

Six months later, just after their induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Def Leppard undertook a residency in Las Vegas at Zappos Theatre in Planet Hollywood. Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood is a 28-song deep dive into not only their greatest hits, but rarities such as “Too Late For Love,” “Billy’s Got A Gun,” “Slang,” and “Promises.” Highlighting Def Leppard’s versatility, Hits Vegas presents a livewire stage show with two stages and video walls, punctuated with intimate, acoustic renditions of rarely performed songs “Let Me Be The One,” “We Belong,” “Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad,” and “Two Steps Behind.”

Hits Vegas offers a behind-the-scenes bonus feature, while Hysteria At The O2 is rounded out with the bonus Hysteria: Then And Now mini-documentary. As a whole, Def Leppard: London To Vegas encapsulates the prestige of one of rock’s most iconic bands.

Packed in a 10” box with a 40-page hardback book, the set is completed with audio from both concerts. Hysteria Live, featuring the performance of the complete Hysteria album from the O2 show, will also be available separately on crystal clear 2LP, packaged in a gatefold sleeve.

Finally, in addition to these in-depth sets, Def Leppard: London To Vegas is now available for pre-order as a direct-to-consumer package with exclusive merchandise bundles here. These include a London To Vegas T-shirt, London To Vegas 12x12 lithograph, branded envelope featuring replica setlist, guitar pics, and replica laminates from both shows, and an exclusive 4-song picture disc, Acoustic In Vegas.

"Rocket" (Hysteria At The O2):

Trailer: