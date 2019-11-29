DEF LEPPARD Guitarist VIVIAN CAMPBELL Says New Drug Is Not Curing His Lymphoma - "...But It's Certainly Not Getting Any Worse"

Guitarist Vivian Campbell spoke to David O'Dornan about living with cancer, and revealed that, "my new drug is not curing my lymphoma, but it's certainly not getting any worse, so I can go on and live my life."

In his report for Belfast Telegraph O'Dornan states that it says everything about the work ethic of Campbell, that he jets back to the States every month for specialist treatment to keep his cancer at bay in between a relentless schedule of touring with not one, but two bands.

Best-known for playing with Def Leppard, Vivian admitted he has never worked so hard in his life as he juggles that job with his other band, Last In Line, who he brings to his home city tonight.

Six years ago his own life was rocked when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma and he has been living with the spectre of cancer ever since - but rather than letting it set him back, it has instead inspired him to leave a legacy of music.

"I had a bit of a wake-up call when I had a cancer diagnosis years ago and I'm still dealing with it," he says. "I still have to do infusions roughly every month to keep this cancer at bay."

Read more at Belfast Telegraph.