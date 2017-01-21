DEF LEPPARD Guitarist VIVIAN CAMPBELL Talks LAST IN LINE - "It's Nice To Get Back To Down And Dirty Rock N' Roll"

The last time guitarist Vivian Campbell and drummer Vinny Appice shared a stage in the UK they were on the road with Dio. A fair amount of water has passed under the bridge since then but Campbell and Appice are back with Last In Line performing the best of the early Dio albums and songs from their new album, Heavy Crown. Metal Express Radio’s Mick Burgess caught up with Campbell to talk about the early days in Dio and why he decided to return to playing those songs again after so many years as well as the prospects of a second album from Last In Line.

Last In Line have confirmed a string of East Coast US tour dates in March/April. The shows are listed below.

March

24 - Mexicali Live - Teaneck, NJ

25 - The Space - Westbury, NY

30 - Venu - Buffalo, NY

31 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

April

1 - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

On December 3rd, 2016 Last In Line performed at the Limelight in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Quality fan-filmed video from Campbell's hometown show can be viewed below.