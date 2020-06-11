DEF LEPPARD Guitarist VIVIAN CAMPBELL - "There Will Be A New Record"

By now, the unfortunate reality that The Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, set to begin June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida, has been postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, has sunk in.

Although the rescheduled dates have not yet been announced, Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell was recently interviewed by Kahmel Farahani of Metal Talk. During their chat, Campbell revealed that Def Leppard will be releasing new music. An excerpt follows:

First of all, how are you dealing with lockdown?

Vivian Campbell: "You know I’m actually doing alright! I really miss playing live. That’s where I’ve always gotten the most joy out of it. When you pick up an instrument as a kid it’s because you want to play live. I mean I’ve probably been busier in the last six or seven years than ever before in my life!"

You were just about to start the US Stadium tour with Mötley Crüe right?

VC: "Yes! I think it was actually going to start a week from today! But I’m so happy the reaction from our fans has been so understanding – it's just something beyond anyone's control. Hopefully by next year we’ll be closer to normal. You just have to stay sharp… I mean, I personally have never played so well in my life. When this whole virus started, I hadn’t played guitar in a few months and I started again a few weeks ago – hurt like hell! (laughs). Now I’m playing everyday."

Do you think there will be another Def Leppard album?

VC: "Of course. There will always be. I mean (vocalist) Joe Elliot has always said that the reason we make records, even though it's a loss leader and we would probably not make the money back from it, is that it’s vital to the life-force of any band. Even if you have a truck load of hits like we have, it’s still vital to us as creative individuals and as a creative band, to write and record new music, even if it’s just for ourselves. We know that the hardcore Def Leppard fans are hungry for new music. Of course there will be a new record – I don’t know when, but we certainly have time to write so maybe it will be sooner rather than later."

