DEF LEPPARD Guitarist VIVIAN CAMPBELL - "We Will Get Into The Studio At Some Point Next Year"

Metal Express Radio recently caught up with Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell to discuss the band's current popularity, their upcoming induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, covering Depeche Mode, and new music. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Q: Your take on Depeche Mode's "Personal Jesus". Why did you pick that song to cover?

Campbell: "I actually have to take credit for that. That was my idea. We were doing a Spotify session and they asked us to do two songs one of which was Hysteria and they also asked for a cover that was outside of our usual genre. 'Personal Jesus' was actually my second choice. My first choice, and I still think that we would have rocked the shit out of it, was 'Knowing Me, Knowing You' by ABBA. It has a really nice melody motif and we could have done an interesting version of that with me and Phil playing the harmony parts. Having said that, it was going to take a lot more work to tackle that than 'Personal Jesus' which is basically a Blues song. Johnny Cash and Marilyn Manson have covered it in the past so we thought we`d do our own version and I knew we`d do a good version of it."

Q: It`s been three years or so since your last album, Def Leppard. Have you started work on the follow up?

Campbell: "Some songs have been exchanged already. Our touring schedule next year is not as intense as this year`s so we will get into the studio at some point next year. I wouldn`t go as far as saying we`ll get an album out in 2019 but we might. You never know. We`ll certainly be working on new songs, though."

"Personal Jesus" is featured on Def Leppard's release, The Story So Far - The Best Of, which will be available in multiple configurations: a 2-CD set comprised of 35 tracks, 1-CD comprised of 17 tracks, 2LP vinyl, and digital.

Among a blockbuster tracklisting loaded with timeless smashes, all four versions feature three new songs, including the official recording “Personal Jesus,” “Rock On (Remix),” and the original holiday song “We All Need Christmas.” As a bonus for collectors, the first pressing vinyl copies of The Story So Far feature an exclusive 7” single of “Personal Jesus” and “We All Need Christmas.” See full tacklisting below.

