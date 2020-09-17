DEF LEPPARD - Hysteria At The O2, Hits Vegas Limited Edition Audio Formats To Be Released In October; "Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad" Video Streaming

On October 16, Eagle Rock Entertainment are releasing standalone audio versions of Hysteria At The O2 and Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood, from British Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inductees Def Leppard. Initially paired in an audiovisual boxed set this past May (London To Vegas), these will be available as limited edition 2CDs. Additionally, Hits Vegas will also be released as a limited edition transparent blue vinyl LP on December 11.

A video for "Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad" from Hits Vegas can be found below.

Hysteria At The O2 was recorded in December 2018, at Def Leppard’s long-awaited debut at the famed O2 Arena in London. For this historic homecoming event, the band performed their groundbreaking diamond-certified 10x platinum album Hysteria in its entirety. Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick Savage (bass), Rick Allen (drums), and Vivian Campbell (guitar) set the crowd alight with fan favorites “Pour Some Sugar On Me”, “Rocket”, “Love Bites”, and “Animal”, as well as additional hits like “Photograph” and “Let’s Get Rocked”.

Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood took place six months later, just after Def Leppard was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame. Captured during their residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theatre, this 28-song set showcases the band delivering high octane performances of their greatest hits and rarities. Highlighting the breadth of their stage prowess, Hits Vegas features the band not only on a two-stage set with huge video displays, but transporting the audience with intimate, acoustic versions of rare tracks, such as “Let Me Be The One” and “We Belong”.

These limited edition releases provide audio proof of the power of a live Def Leppard concert.

Pre-order via the links below:

- Hits Vegas 3LP

- Hits Vegas 2CD

- Hysteria Live At The O2 2CD

Tracklisting:

Hysteria At The O2 CD:

Disc 1:

Intro (Medley)

"Women"

"Rocket"

"Animal"

"Love Bites"

"Pour Some Sugar On Me"

"Armageddon It"

"Gods of War"

"Don’t Shoot Shotgun"

"Run Riot"

"Hysteria"

"Excitable"

"Love and Affection"

Disc 2:

"Wasted"

"When Love and Hate Collide"

"Let’s Get Rocked"

"Rock of Ages"

"Photograph"

Hits Vegas CD:

Disc 1:

"Die Hard The Hunter"

"Animal"

"Excitable"

"Foolin’"

"Too Late For Love"

"Billy’s Got A Gun"

"Slang"

"Promises"

"Paper Sun"

"Let It Go"

"Mirror, Mirror (Look Into My Eyes)"

"Bringin’ On The Heartbreak"

"Switch 625"

Disc 2:

"Let Me Be The One"

"We Belong"

"Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad"

"Two Steps Behind"

"Now"

"Rocket"

"Let’s Get Rocked"

"Hysteria"

"Love Bites"

"Armageddon It"

"Pour Some Sugar On Me"

"Action"

"Let’s Go"

"Rock Of Ages"

"Photograph"

Hits Vegas 3LP:

Side A:

"Die Hard The Hunter"

"Animal"

"Excitable"

"Foolin’"

"Too Late For Love"

Side B:

"Billy’s Got A Gun"

"Slang"

"Promises"

"Paper Sun"

"Let It Go"

Side C:

"Mirror, Mirror (Look Into My Eyes)"

"Bringin’ On The Heartbreak"

"Switch 625"

"Let Me Be The One"

"We Belong"

Side D:

"Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad"

"Two Steps Behind"

"Now"

"Rocket"

"Let’s Get Rocked"

Side E:

"Hysteria"

"Love Bites"

"Armageddon It"

"Pour Some Sugar On Me"

Side F:

"Let’s Go"

"Action"

"Rock Of Ages"

"Photograph"

"Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad" (Hits Vegas) video: