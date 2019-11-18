DEF LEPPARD Release 2019 Recap Video - "What A Year!

Def Leppard have released a new video, recapping the band's 2019. "From our Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction to Europe, Canada, Vegas and everywhere in between, thank you all for yet another fantastic year on the road," says the band.

The video, by Ryan Sebastyan, can be seen below:

Rolling Stone reported earlier today that Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Poison will be hitting the road next year for a US stadium tour. Stay tuned for complete details, expected soon.