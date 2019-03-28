DEF LEPPARD Release 'The Road To The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame' Day 3; "The Nerves Will Be There On The Night," Says JOE ELLIOTT (Video)

This Friday, March 29, Def Leppard will take their place in The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as part of the Class Of 2019, having secured an induction alongside The Cure, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, and The Zombies.

Follow along as Def Leppard takes you behind the scenes for their induction. Day 3 video is now available. Watch three segments below:

Day 1:

Day 2:

Day 3:

Meanwhile, Joe Elliott tells Associated Press that "the nerves will be there on the night'" when the band get inducted. Watch the clip below:

Queen guitarist Brian May will induct his friends Def Leppard into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The event will be broadcast on US TV on HBO on Saturday, April 27, at 8 PM, EST.

With sales eclipsing 100 million albums and a reputation as one of rock's most enduring and influential bands, this represents yet another massive milestone for the legendary British rock icons.

About the induction, Def Leppard said:

Joe Elliott: “First of all, a massive thanks to all our fans & past inductees who voted for us. Congratulations to all our fellow inductees, we stand alongside some amazing artists, past & present. What an absolute honour.”

Phil Collen: “We started 2018 off at the Royal Albert Hall and to now cap it all off with a nod into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is brilliant.”

Rick Savage: “Being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame puts Def Leppard in a class of peers that we’ve always appreciated and admired. We’re looking forward to the ceremony.”

Vivian Campbell: “Coming into Def Leppard after stints with other bands, it was immediately apparent to me that Leppard had ambition far beyond most. As a fan from the early years, I'd heard that ambitionin the music, blending genres to craft the unique Leppard sound. After 26 years as the new guy, I can assure you that the work ethic and the collective focus of this band is just as strong to this day."

Rick Allen: “What an honor for Def Leppard to be included in this year’s induction with so many other talented and deserving artists.”

