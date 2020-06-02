DEF LEPPARD - Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Performance Coming On Vinyl For Record Store Day

The complete 5-song performance from Def Leppard’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inauguration will be released on vinyl for Record Store Day, on August 29.

The release features guest stars Brian May (Queen) and Ian Hunter on “All the Young Dudes”. Mastered by Ronan McHugh and Joe Elliott.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Hysteria" (Live At The Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame)

"Rock Of Ages" (Live At The Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame)

"Photograph" (Live At The Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame)

Side B:

"Pour Some Sugar On Me" (Live At The Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame)

"All The Young Dudes" (Live At The Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame)