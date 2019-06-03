DEF LEPPARD's JOE ELLIOTT Joins BILLY JOEL On Stage In NYC For "Pour Some Sugar On Me" Performance; Video

Joe Elliott joined Billy Joel on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 2nd for a performance of Def Leppard's mega-hit, "Pour Some Sugar On Me". Watch fan-filmed footage below. Billy Joel was performing his 65th consecutive monthly show in his ongoing residency at the legendary venue.

On May 23rd, Billy Joel performed the Led Zeppelin classics "Whole Lotta Love" and "Good Times Bad Times" with Jason Bonham - the son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham - behind the kit during his show at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park. Joel's guitarist Mike DelGuidice handled the vocals on "Whole Lotta Love", which feature a drum solo, and Joel sang "Good Times Bad Times". Check out the fan-filmed video below: