DEF LEPPARD Set To Unlock "The Def Leppard Vault"; Video Trailer

Def Leppard announce "The Def Leppard Vault" with the following message:

"We’re thrilled to announce the Def Leppard Vault - the first ever collection of the band’s artifacts and related stories, curated from and told by Joe, Sav, Rick, Phil and Viv. The Def Leppard Vault will serve as a constantly curated museum, including special installations where fans can gather to see the band’s history from 1977 to now. Sign up now for a special message at LeppardVault.com, and stay tuned for an email in which you will receive the date and a special code that will “unlock” the Vault!"

Watch a video trailer below: