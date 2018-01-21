DEF LEPPARD Singer Talks New Streaming Deal - “Now You've Got Everything From The Very First EP We Did Back In 1979”

Late last week, legendary British rock icons Def Leppard debuted their full recording catalog worldwide via streaming and download platforms. One of the last multi-platinum selling acts to be made available on streaming and download, music fans from all corners of the globe can now enjoy tracks and albums from Def Leppard who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide to become one of rock’s most enduring and influential bands.



"We weren't going to be victims of the industry,” singer Joe Elliott tells Rolling Stone. We signed our deal with Mercury many, many decades ago when there was no digital part of the record deal. So when (our contract ended) in 2009, we were free to do whatever we wanted to do. We were so busy touring and not worrying about the back catalogue – because people were still buying CDs – that we weren't sure about streaming."

"We were able to come to the decision that it was the right thing to do and have it all come out at once. So now you've got everything from the very first EP we did back in 1979 – which is what got us our record deal in the first place – all the way up to the last album that came out in 2015."

Read more at Rolling Stone.

As a cornerstone of rock and roll’s history, Def Leppard’s substantial career includes numerous hit singles including their first early chart hit “Wasted” - to their radio and MTV staples “Bringin’ On The Heartbreak”, “Photograph”, “Rock of Ages”, “Too Late”, “Animal”, “Armageddon It”, “Love Bites”, “Rocket”, and “Let’s Get Rocked".

Their ground-breaking multi-platinum albums - including two of the best-selling albums of all time with sales of more than 10 million copies each in the US alone, Pyromania and Hysteria, captured some of the group’s legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me”, “Hysteria” and “Foolin’”.

The group continued their success expanding into the world of film, covers, and new collaborations including “Two Steps Behind” from the film Last Action Hero, “No Matter What”/”Waterloo Sunset” and “Nine Lives” with Tim McGraw as well as straight ahead Def Leppard hits “When Love and Hate Collide”, “Slang”, “Work It Out”, “Promises” and “Now.” Finally, all of Def Leppard’s awe-inspiring music is available for everyone around the world, from the band’s eponymous debut EP through to their most recent album.

In conjunction with the release of their catalog, Def Leppard also announced they will embark on a massive co-headlining tour with Journey. Comprised of stadiums and arena venues around the US, the 58-city run is set to kick off in Hartford, CT on May 21st and will wrap in Los Angeles, CA on October 6th.

Complete details here.

Def Leppard titles now available across all streaming and download platforms include:

The Def Leppard EP (1979)

On Through The Night (1980)

High ‘N’ Dry (1981)

Pyromania (1983)

Hysteria (1987)

Adrenalize (1992)

Retro Active (1993)

Vault (1995)

Slang (1996)

Euphoria (1999)

X (2002)

Yeah! (2006)

Songs From The Sparkle Lounge (2008)

Mirror Ball - Live & More (2011)

Def Leppard (2015)