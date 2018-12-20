DEF LEPPARD Talk 2019 Las Vegas Residency, Success In 2018 - "It's Quite Possibly The Most Commercially Successful Year Of Our Career" (Video)

Def Leppard vocalist Joe Elliott and guitarist Phil Collen recently guested on Masa Ito's Rock TV in Japan, discussing the band's commercial success in 2018, their decision to finally make the band's catalogue available digitally, and a second Las Vegas residency in 2019, which will be a follow-up to their Viva Hysteria! production from 2013.

Among a blockbuster tracklisting loaded with timeless smashes, all four versions feature three new songs, including the official recording “Personal Jesus,” “Rock On (Remix),” and the original holiday song “We All Need Christmas.” As a bonus for collectors, the first pressing vinyl copies of The Story So Far feature an exclusive 7” single of “Personal Jesus” and “We All Need Christmas.” See full tacklisting below.

The Story So Far tracklisting:

Disc 1:

“Animal”

“Photograph”

“Pour Some Sugar On Me”

“Love Bites”

“Let’s Get Rocked”

“Armaggedon It”

“Foolin’”

“Two Steps Behind”

“Heaven Is”

“Rocket”

“Hysteria”

“Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad”

“Make Love Like A Man”

“Action”

“When Love & Hate Collide”

“Rock of Ages”

“Personal Jesus”

Disc 2:

“Let’s Go”

“Promises”

“Slang”

“Bringin’ On The Heartbreak”

“Rock On (Radio Remix)”

“Nine Lives” (feat. Tim McGraw)

“Work It Out”

“Stand Up”

“Dangerous”

“Now”

“Undefeated”

“Tonight”

“C’Mon C’Mon”

“Man Enough”

“No Matter What”

“All I Want Is Everything”

“It’s All About Believing”

“Kings Of The World”

