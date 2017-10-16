DEF LEPPARD - The Hysteria Files With PHIL COLLEN, Part 5; Video

Def Leppard have posted Part 5 of their new 6-part series, The Hysteria Files With Phil Collen, in celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the band's Hysteria album. Watch all five clips below.

As part of the 30th anniversary celebrations of Hysteria, Def Leppard released the following video, 11 Things You Didn't Know About Hysteria.

Def Leppard celebrate the 30th anniversary of their seminal album, Hysteria, one of the best-selling and most influential releases in music history, with the release of Hysteria (Remastered 2017). Available now, the remastered anniversary edition is offered in various formats via Bludgeon Riffola / Mercury / UMe.

Essential listening for fans across the board, Hysteria indisputably ranks as one of the most decorated and revered rock albums of all time. As the group's second consecutive RIAA Diamond-certified record (10 million sales in the US), it would go on to sell over 30 million copies worldwide and 12 million in the US. Moreover, the record staked a spot in the US Top 40 for 96 weeks matched only by Born In The U.S.A. Dominating multiple charts, it captured No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and U.K. album charts, bolstered by immortal Top-5 anthems such as "Pour Some Sugar On Me”, "Animal”, "Love Bites”, "Hysteria”. "Rocket" and "Armageddon It”.

Hysteria left an indelible mark on rock 'n' roll. Powered by stadium-filling drums, rapturous guitars, and unshakable choruses, the record saw Def Leppard rightfully claim their place among rock's divinities forever. As a result, its influence now reverberates through three generations of artists to follow. It also historically marked their third straight collaboration with producer Robert John "Mutt" Lange.

The reissue is available in multiple formats: the 1-CD "Vanilla" version, a 3-CD Deluxe version, a 2-LP set on black vinyl, a 2-LP "Direct to Consumer" version on limited-edition colored vinyl and a massive, 5-CD/2-DVD Super Deluxe Edition.

The Deluxe edition includes a slew of additional rare tracks, including B-sides, radio edits, extended versions, alternate mixes and a BBC Radio "Classic Albums" documentary on Hysteria.

The Super Deluxe Edition also includes four books (Story Of, a Ross Halfin photo book, vintage tour program and poster). The two additional CDs include an audio version of the band's 1989 concert film, Live: In The Round, In Your Face, recorded during the US Hysteria tour. The two DVDs feature a series of promotional videos and live performance clips, along with the "Classic Albums" doc.

Step Inside: Hysteria At 30 mini-documentary:

Part 1:

Part 2

