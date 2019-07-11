DEF LEPPARD To Begin Recording New Music In 2020; "I Don’t Know When It’ll Be Complete... With Def Leppard, That’s Always A Dangerous Prediction," Says VIVIAN CAMPBELL

Ahead of Def Leppard's concert in Saskatoon (Canada) on July 27, guitarist Vivian Campbell spoke with Saskatoon StarPhoenix about the band and the Canadian leg of the tour. An excerpt from the chat follows:

Q: There’s a rumour that there’s some new music on the horizon from you guys, maybe coming out next year. How much truth is there to those rumours?

Vivian Campbell: "The one thing I can’t say is when it’s coming out. We’re certainly working on new music, and it’ll certainly be next year we’ll be working on it 100 per cent, but I don’t know when it’ll be complete. With Def Leppard, that’s always a dangerous prediction."

Q: So it’s in the books, but no due date from the teachers yet?

Campbell: "Yeah! There’s some new songs being kicked around. I don’t know when it is we’ll actually get around to getting the five of us in the same place to record it - I assume that would be sometime early next year - and I don’t know what it’s going to be, if we’re just going to aim for doing a couple of songs or a full album.. there’s always something on the go. Everyone in the band is a writer, everyone has ideas going, it’s just a question of when we collectively focus on trying to make that commitment to get together to make a record, and that’ll definitely be sometime next year."

Read more at a href="https://thestarphoenix.com/entertainment/music/def-leppards-vivian-campbell-talks-new-music-band-longevity-ahead-of-concert" target="_blank">Saskatoon StarPhoenix.

Def Leppard performs next on July 12, at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

Def Leppard's new limited edition box set, Def Leppard - Volume Two, is out now. You can order the set here, and watch a video trailer below.

This is the second of four volumes of the complete recorded output of Def Leppard available as both a 10-LP, 180gm vinyl box and a limited edition 7-CD set featuring all the recordings from the band in the 1990’s with their original packaging. The albums were re-mastered by Ronan McHugh at Joe’s Garage and cut by Greg Moore.

Def Leppard - Volume Two features 1992’s Adrenalize, which topped the charts in 23 countries, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and #1 on the UK chart, and features songs such as “Let’s Get Rocked,” “Make Love Like A Man,” and “Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad,” 1993’s Top 10 release Retro Active, the bands first compilation featuring B-sides and previously unreleased recording sessions from 1984 to 1993, Def Leppard’s sixth studio album Slang, released in 1996 and the first full album to feature guitarist Vivian Campbell, and, making its vinyl debut, 1999’s Euphoria, which also went Top 10 on the US and UK charts and marked the bands return to their signature sound and features the hit “Promises.”

Also included are Rarities Vol. 2 and Vol. 3, both specially compiled by Joe Elliott containing more rare B-sides and live recordings from the 90’s, complete with newly commissioned artwork.

Housed in rigid boxes, Def Leppard - Volume Two also contains a 40-page hardbound book packed with rare photos by Ross Halfin and introductions written by the entire band.

For complete tracklistings, head here.