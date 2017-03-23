DEF LEPPARD To Release 12” Vinyl Version Of 1979's The Def Leppard EP For Record Store Day; “This Is The EP That Shone A Light On This Fledgling Bunch Of Wannabes…,” Says JOE ELLIOTT

UMC/Mercury has announced the release of The Def Leppard EP in conjunction with Record Store Day 2017. This release marks the start of a series of catalogue releases over the next few years for Def Leppard.

April 22nd will see the band release their original first EP with replica art and picture cover. This is a 12" version of the EP playing at 45 rpm - a one off special for Record Store Day and the first time it will be available in that format. The release is fully supported by the band.

Tracklisting:

“Ride Into The Sun”

“Getcha Rocks Off”

“The Overture”

The EP was originally recorded in November 1978 at Fairview studios in Hull and self-produced by the band. Released in January 1979 through the bands own Bludgeon Riffola label, this was the EP that launched one of the most successful and critically acclaimed rock bands of all time.

"This is the EP that shone a light on this fledgling bunch of wannabes and set us on our way to international stardom (eventually...)! Recorded at Fairview Studios, just outside Hull in North Yorkshire, a studio we were extremely happy to frequent as it had been used on numerous occasions by the late great Mick Ronson. It took 2 days to record and cost £148.50 - money borrowed from my Dad (a feat financially and time wise we would never get close to achieving again, EVER!!!!)" - Joe Elliott, Def Leppard