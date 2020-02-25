DEF LEPPARD To Release London To Vegas 2 DVD / 4 CD Set In April; Mysterious Video Trailer Streaming

Amazon has listed an upcoming Def Leppard title, London To Vegas, to be released on April 24 in 2 DVD/4 CD and 2 Blu-ray/4 CD editions.

A description: Special deluxe edition featuring 2 unique shows! In 2018 Sheffield’s finest made their long-awaited debut at London’s O2 Arena. Def Leppard performed the ground-breaking Hysteria album in its entirety. In 2019, the newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famers returned to Las Vegas for their infamous Sin City residency, featuring stunning video walls, two stages and rarely performed album cuts, making for an unforgettable concert experience. Includes exclusive behind the scenes bonus features.

Meanwhile, Def Leppard have just a short video teaser, entitled "27 02 2020". Check it out below, and stay tuned for updates: