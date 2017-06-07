DEF LEPPARD To Release Multiple-Format 30th Anniversary Edition Of Hysteria Album In August

Rolling Stone is reporting that Def Leppard will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their best-selling LP, 1987's Hysteria, with a remastered box set out August 4th via Universal.

The reissue will be available in multiple formats: the 1-CD "Vanilla" version, a 3-CD Deluxe version, a 2-LP set on black vinyl, a 2-LP "Direct to Consumer" version on limited-edition colored vinyl and a massive, 5-CD/2-DVD Super Deluxe Edition.

The Deluxe edition includes a slew of additional rare tracks, including B-sides, radio edits, extended versions, alternate mixes and a BBC Radio "Classic Albums" documentary on Hysteria.

The Super Deluxe Edition also includes four books (Story Of, a Ross Halfin photo book, vintage tour program and poster). The two additional CDs include an audio version of the band's 1989 concert film, Live: In The Round, In Your Face, recorded during the US Hysteria tour. The two DVDs feature a series of promotional videos and live performance clips, along with the "Classic Albums" doc.

Find out what Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott has to say about the reissue at rollingstone.com.

Super Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

CD One (Remastered Hysteria):

"Women"

"Rocket"

"Animal"

"Love Bites"

"Pour Some Sugar On Me"

"Armageddon It"

"Gods Of War"

"Don't Shoot Shotgun"

"Run Riot"

"Hysteria"

"Excitable"

"Love And Affection"

CD Two:

"Tear It Down" (B-side)

"I Wanna Be Your Hero" (Retro Active)

"Ride Into The Sun (Retro Active)

"Ring Of Fire" (B-Side)

"Women" (Radio Edit)

"Rocket" (Lunar Mix) (Radio Edit)

"Love Bites" (Radio Edit)

"Hysteria" (Radio Edit)

"Pour Some Sugar on Me" (Radio Edit)

"Armageddon It" (Radio Edit)

"Release Me" (Stumpus Maximus)

Classic Album - Hysteria (BBC Radio Documentary)

CD Three:

"Rocket" (The Lunar Mix - Extended Version) (B-Side)

"Armageddon It" (The Nuclear Mix) (12" Single)

"Animal" (Extended Version)

"Pour Some Sugar On Me" (Extended Version)

"Excitable" (The Orgasmic Mix) (B-Side)

"Rocket" (Lunar Mix) (B-Side)

"Rock Of Ages" (Live) (B-Side)

"Love And Affection" (Live) (B-Side)

"Billy's Got A Gun" (Live) (B-Side)

CD Four: In The Round, In Your Face (Live):

"Stagefright"

"Rock! Rock!" (Till You Drop)

"Women"

"Too Late For Love"

"Hysteria

"Gods Of War"

"Die Hard The Hunter"

CD Five: In The Round, In Your Face (Live):

"Bringin' On The Heartbreak"

"Foolin'"

"Armageddon It"

"Animal"

"Pour Some Sugar On Me"

Phil Solo

"Rock Of Ages"

"Photograph"

DVD One:

"Rocket" (TOTP)

"Pour Some Sugar On Me" (TOTP)

"Animal" (TOTP)

"Pour Some Sugar On Me" (Brit Awards)

"Women" (Promo Video)

"Animal" (Promo Video)

"Pour Some Sugar on Me" (Promo Video)

"Pour Some Sugar on Me" (US Version Live)

"Hysteria" (Promo Video)

"Love Bites" (Promo Video)

"Rocket" (Promo Video)

"Armageddon It" (Live) (Promo Video)

DVD Two (Classic Albums):

Introduction

"Animal"

"Hysteria"

"Rocket"

"Love Bites"

"Pour Some Sugar On Me"

Bonus Material:

Initial Recordings of Animal

Rick Gets Hysterical

"Hysteria" (Acoustic Performance)

Drumming - Return to The Status Quo

The Album According to Joe

Sugar Stripped Down

"Pour Some Sugar on Me" (Acoustic Performance)

Guitars, Guitars, Guitars

Windmill II and The Gods Of War

Mutt's Vocals in The Mix

The Album is Finally Released