DEF LEPPARD - Video Trailer Posted For AXS TV’s Airing Of And There Will Be A Next Time - Live From Detroit Concert Film
April 17, 2017, an hour ago
Def Leppard’s epic concert film, And There Will Be A Next Time - Live From Detroit, is coming to your living room this Sunday, April 23rd at 10 PM, ET / 7 PM, PT on AXS TV. A video trailer for the television event can be found below.
The concert features stunning performances of “Pour Some Sugar On Me”, “Hysteria”, “Rocket”, “Photograph”, “Let’s Get Rocked”, “Rock of Ages”, “Animal”, “Foolin’”, “Let’s Go”, and many more.
Filmed at the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, MI, And There Will Be A Next Time... Live From Detroit is an incredible showcase that captures the electrifying energy and power of Def Leppard live today.
The concert film was released on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2CD, and Digital Video on February 10th via Eagle Rock Entertainment.
Def Leppard tour dates are listed below.
April
17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
19 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
21 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
22 - Sioux Falls, SD - Sanford Premier Center
24 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
26 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Cneter **
27 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
29 - Ft Myers, FL - Fort Rock ***
30 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville ***
May
2 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre
3 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
5 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
6 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion ***
24 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
26 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma ***
27 - San Antonio, TX - River City Rockfest ***
29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena
31 - Bozeman, MT - Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
June
2 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place *
3 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome *
6 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena *
7 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
9 - Seattle, WA - White River Amph
10 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
12 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
14 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Bank Arena
16 - San Diego, CA - Sleep Train Amphitheatre
17 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
19 - Salt Lake City, UT - ASANA Amphitheatre
21 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center **
22 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
24 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
25 - Indianapolis, IN - Klipsch Music Center
• Def Leppard only
** Def Leppard and Poison only, no Tesla
*** Def Leppard festival dates