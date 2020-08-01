DEF LEPPARD "Will Not Be Moving Forward" With 20/20 Vision Tour With ZZ TOP

Def Leppard and ZZ Top were suppsoed to hit the road together this year. The 20/20 Vision Tour was scheduled to begin September 21st in Albany, NY, and end October 18th in Spokane, WA.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this tour has been cancelled. The official announcement from Def Leppard reads:

"Regretfully, we will not be moving forward with our 20/20 Vision tour with ZZ Top out of caution for our fans and crew. Our collective safety is most important at this time. We look forward to getting back on the road and seeing you soon. Tickets will automatically be refunded at point of purchase. For more info, please visit livenation.com/refund."

Cancelled dates:

September

21 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center

23 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

25 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson Boling Arena

26 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

28 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

30 - Bossier City, LA - CenturyLink Center

October

2 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

3 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

5 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

7 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

9 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

10 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

12 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

17 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

18 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena