DEF LEPPARD’s Joe Elliot On Sin City Residency - “How This Became A Singer Is Paradise Is Beyond Me”

UK hard rockers Def Leppard have posted more pro-shot live and behind-the-scenes footage from their Sin City Residency.

“Second night in Vegas. The first minor negative tonight for me … it’s Las Vegas, it's in the desert,”says singer Joe Elliot. “It's bone dry. How this became a singer is paradise is beyond me. I started squeaking towards the end…”

In 2013, Def Leppard played their first Las Vegas Residency, dubbed Viva! Hysteria, inside The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Now, six years later, Def Leppard Hits Vegas: The Sin City Residency has taken over Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino through September 7.

Remaining dates:

Thursday, August 29

Saturday, August 31

Sunday, September 1

Wednesday, September 4

Friday, September 6

Saturday, September 7

General tickets may be purchased online here or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. All shows begin at 8 PM.

At the Las Vegas residency, Def Leppard will have 30 different limited edition, signed photo prints available for purchase. The band worked with photographer Kevin Nixon to hand pick their favourite photos, and only 10 copies will be available of each photo. Check out this video trailer, and find more info here.