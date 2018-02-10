DEF LEPPARD’s PHIL COLLEN On DELTA DEEP Live Album – “It Was One Of Those Magic Moments On One Of Those Magical Nights”

MyGlobalMind’s Robert Cavuoto caught up with Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen to talk about his band Delta Deep and their new live CD/DVD East Coast Live.

Speaking of the new live record, Collen said, “We did record a bunch of shows on the West Coast, but by the time we got to the East Coast the band was really locked in. All of the CD was recorded from one night at Darryl’s House in Pawling NY. It was one of those magic moments on one of those magical nights. Everything fell together. We took it all from that one show, it wasn’t planned, but it really worked out well.”

On a new Delta Deep album:

“I’ve already started writing. We have seven new tracks for the new Delta Deep studio album. So that is exactly what I’ll be doing on the back of the tour bus; I have some speakers, microphones, and a laptop. It’s the same thing we did on the Tesla album. It was done backstage, in hotel rooms, in bunkers, and trailers. I’ll be doing the same for the new Def Leppard album as well. We already started some of those new songs and ideas as well. It takes a lot of the pain out of thing so when you go to a studio; you don’t have to start from scratch.”

Delta Deep - the blues-based band featuring Phil Collen (lead guitarist of Def Leppard) and Robert DeLeo (bassist for Stone Temple Pilots), in addition to Debbi Blackwell-Cook (back-up vocalist for such artists as Michael Buble and Gregory Hines) and Forrest Robinson (drummer for India.Arie, Joe Sample & The Crusaders, TLC) - have released their new live album, East Coast Live.

Order your copy here, and watch a live video for "Whiskey" below.

Tracklisting:

"Black Dog"

"Bang The Lid"

"Miss Me"

"Treat Her Like Candy"

"Black Coffee"

"Burnt Sally / Rock Me Baby"

"Whiskey"

"Shuffle Sweet"

"Private Number"

"Bless These Blues"

"Mistreated"

Forrest's Drum Solo"

"Down In The Delta"

Band Intro"

"Feelit"

"Whiskey" live video:

"Black Coffee" live video:

"Bless These Blues" lyric video: