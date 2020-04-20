DEFECT DESIGNER Sign Multi-Album Deal With Transcending Obscurity Records

Oslo, Norway-based progressive death metal act, Defect Designer, have inked a multi-album deal with Transcending Obscurity Records.

A label representative states: "I've been a fan of Diskord and when I came to know that members of that band are also involved in Defect Designer, I knew I had to check it out. And my suspicions were confirmed - the band indeed kicks ass and they're creating their own version of twisted death metal - perhaps not as technical, but innovative and busy nonetheless. We're thrilled to sign a multiple album deal with the band and we're currently getting a fitting album artwork made for the first one. You can stream one of the songs exclusively below."

Defect Designer states: "We are happy that we have found a great label for our upcoming releases. It is fantastic to be confident our work will receive proper treatment from Transcending Obscurity! A multi-album deal means that we have a clear path going forward, and that our efforts will be rewarded; it is awesome to team up with such a passionate powerhouse! We are also humbled to be included on a label with so many inspiring bands.”

Adds vocalist/guitarist Dmitry Sukhinin: “I discovered the label two years ago, and I instantly got into it. Now a number of releases from TO are constantly spinning on my player - it is so fresh. What is even better, I know some people from the lablemate bands personally.

“This first release has a slightly different twist than our previous releases: it is a bit more straightforward and in-your-face compared to the previous works. But it is definitely a Defect Designer record. The EP has several very energetic songs that we felt needed a separate release. The Neanderthal EP was engineered and mixed in Sounds of O studio by our own Martin Storm-Olsen. We mastered it at Finnvox studios.

"We are working on the next full-length album as we speak and have demoed several songs, all new. So, chaos is in the works: more stuff is coming, and from now on we have a perfect outlet for it all!”

Lineup:

Eyvind W. Axelsen - bass

Simen Kandola - drums

Dmitry Sukhinin - guitars and vocals

Martin Storm-Olsen - guitars, vocals and sound engineering