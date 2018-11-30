Definitive Editions Of All Three PHENOMENA Albums Featuring GLENN HUGHES Out Now

Phenomena is a rock music concept conceived by record producer Tom Galley and brother, Whitesnake guitarist Mel Galley and directed by Wilfried Rimensberger. Contributors were leading rock musicians such as: Brian May, John Wetton, Glenn Hughes, Don Airey, Mel Galley, Neil Murray and Cozy Powell amongst others.

Phenomena's production of rock songs based on a story line running through a whole album, attached to artworks and other multi-media aspects was credited for the “return of the concept album” in the 1980s. Phenomena released three albums in the 1980s and early 1990s, and had a number one hit single in South America with “Did It All For Love”, while the album charted across Europe, in Japan and Brazil.

The creator of Phenomena, Tom Galley, said of the re-releases: “I'm happy to see the release of these original recordings. And being in touch with the involved artists, I know they are looking forward to see this happening too. Together with previously never seen material the three albums are well presented.”

Phenomena is an all-star million selling album from 1985, created by Tom Galley, and features:

Glenn Hughes

Cozy Powell

Mel Galley

Neil Murray

Don Airey

Ric Sanders

John Thomas

Ted McKenna

This Definitive Edition has received a 2018 remaster and the booklet features new liner notes, including new comments from Tom Galley, who has provided the newly written track by track descriptions.

Phenomena II – Dream Runner is from 1987, created by Tom Galley, and features the hit single “Did It All For Love” which was a #1 smash across South America, along with artists:

John Wetton

Glenn Hughes

Mel Galley

Neil Murray

Ray Gillen

Max Bacon

Richard Bailey

Michael Sturgis

Scott Gorham

Toshihiro Niimi

John Thomas

Kyoji Yamamoto

Leif Johansen

The booklet features new liner notes, including new comments from Tom Galley, along with alternative artwork and rare pictures. Album cover by Tim Davies (Tim Elcoch).

Phenomena III – Innervision from 1993 completes the all-star Phenomena trilogy, as created by Tom Galley, and features:

Brian May

Scott Gorham

Michael Sturgis

Keith Murrell

Leif Johansen

The booklet features new liner notes, including new comments from Tom Galley, who has supplied the originally intended front cover artwork, which appears for the first time ever!