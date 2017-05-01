DEFTONES Frontman CHINO MORENO Breaks Foot; Tonight’s Concert In Cologne, Germany Canceled

Deftones are forced to cancel tonight’s (Monday, May 1st) concert at E-Werk in Cologne, Germany. A message from the band follows:

“Regretfully, we have to cancel our show tonight due to Chino breaking the top of his foot. He needs to stay off it for the next day or two. No other shows as of now are in jeopardy of being cancelled. We hope to make it back soon to perform for you again. In the meantime, all tickets will be refunded. Thanks for your understanding.”

Deftones recently announced that they will hit the road for a month-long co-headlining tour this summer with Rise Against. The tour kicks off on June 9th in Chicago and travels across the US before wrapping up in Phoenix on July 9th. Tickets are available at deftones.com. See below for all upcoming tour dates.

"We've been talking to Rise about touring together for a while now. Finally, everything aligned and we get to spend the summer playing shows with our friends. We couldn’t be more excited and can't wait to see you at the shows," said Deftones.

Deftones are touring in support of their critically acclaimed eighth studio album, Gore, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 Album chart upon its release in April.

Deftones have released eight studio albums to date and have sold over 10 million albums worldwide. The band is vocalist/guitarist Chino Moreno, guitarist Stephen Carpenter, keyboardist/samplist Frank Delgado, drummer Abe Cunningham, and bassist Sergio Vega.

Tour dates:



June

9 - Chicago, IL - FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

10 - Detroit, MI - Freedom Hill Amphitheatre

11 - Toronto, ON - Molson Amphitheatre

13 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon @ Jones Beach Theater

16 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Festival Pier @ Penn's Landing

18 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre

20 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

22 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

23 - Miami, FL - Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

24 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place Amphitheatre

26 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

27 - Dallas, TX - Gexa Energy Pavilion

28 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheatre

30 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

July

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

3 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

6 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

7 - San Diego, CA - Sleep Train Amphitheatre

8 - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Las Vegas Event Center

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak Chin Pavilion