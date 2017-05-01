DEFTONES Frontman CHINO MORENO Breaks Foot; Tonight’s Concert In Cologne, Germany Canceled
May 1, 2017, 26 minutes ago
Deftones are forced to cancel tonight’s (Monday, May 1st) concert at E-Werk in Cologne, Germany. A message from the band follows:
“Regretfully, we have to cancel our show tonight due to Chino breaking the top of his foot. He needs to stay off it for the next day or two. No other shows as of now are in jeopardy of being cancelled. We hope to make it back soon to perform for you again. In the meantime, all tickets will be refunded. Thanks for your understanding.”
Deftones recently announced that they will hit the road for a month-long co-headlining tour this summer with Rise Against. The tour kicks off on June 9th in Chicago and travels across the US before wrapping up in Phoenix on July 9th. Tickets are available at deftones.com. See below for all upcoming tour dates.
"We've been talking to Rise about touring together for a while now. Finally, everything aligned and we get to spend the summer playing shows with our friends. We couldn’t be more excited and can't wait to see you at the shows," said Deftones.
Deftones are touring in support of their critically acclaimed eighth studio album, Gore, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 Album chart upon its release in April.
Deftones have released eight studio albums to date and have sold over 10 million albums worldwide. The band is vocalist/guitarist Chino Moreno, guitarist Stephen Carpenter, keyboardist/samplist Frank Delgado, drummer Abe Cunningham, and bassist Sergio Vega.
Tour dates:
June
9 - Chicago, IL - FirstMerit Bank Pavilion
10 - Detroit, MI - Freedom Hill Amphitheatre
11 - Toronto, ON - Molson Amphitheatre
13 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon @ Jones Beach Theater
16 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
17 - Philadelphia, PA - Festival Pier @ Penn's Landing
18 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre
20 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
22 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
23 - Miami, FL - Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
24 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place Amphitheatre
26 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
27 - Dallas, TX - Gexa Energy Pavilion
28 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheatre
30 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
July
1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
3 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre
6 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
7 - San Diego, CA - Sleep Train Amphitheatre
8 - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Las Vegas Event Center
9 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak Chin Pavilion