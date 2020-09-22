DEFTONES Launch "Adopt-A-Dot" For Charity

Grammy Award-winning band Deftones have launched a philanthropic campaign called ‘Adopt-a-Dot’ where fans can make a charitable donation for one, or multiple dots from the thousands of pixelated dots that comprise the cover-art created by Frank Maddocks of their forthcoming album Ohms.

All proceeds to benefit the UC Davis Children’s Hospital and Live Nation’s ‘Crew Nation,’ a global relief fund for live music crews who have been impacted by COVID-19. Donations can be made at Deftones.com/Adopt. There are 12,995 dots available, once a donator adopts their dot(s), they have the ability to upload their photo to the site and be a part of the album cover for these two special causes. Ohms is set for release this coming Friday, September 25th via Warner Records / Reprise.

About The Art: "Ohms album art is an iconic rendering of a suspended, chance moment in time. As with Deftones music and lyrics, the definitive meaning of the imagery invites and relies on interpretation from the viewer. From a dreamy gaze above, to sadness, hope, despair, optimism and a longing for connection, the emotions conveyed are endless and infinitely evolving." - Frank Maddocks Creative Director, Deftones

About UC Davis Children's Hospital: UC Davis Children’s Hospital is the Sacramento region’s only nationally ranked, comprehensive hospital for children, offering children and their families the highest level of care for virtually every pediatric condition.

About Crew Nation: Live music inspires millions around the world, but the concerts we all enjoy wouldn’t be possible without the countless crew members working behind the scenes. As COVID-19 puts concerts on pause, we want to extend a helping hand to the touring and venue crews who depend on shows to make a living.

Deftones have released a video for the new single, "Genesis", the lead track from their upcoming new album, Ohms, arriving on September 25 via Warner Records. The Sebastian Kökow-directed clip can be found below.

Recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, CA and Trainwreck Studios in Woodinville, WA, Ohms is an other-worldly body of work meticulously crafted by the 5-piece band. It is a magnificent tour de force and their first album in four years since the critically acclaimed Gore LP in 2016. The band, which includes Chino Moreno, Frank Delgado, Stephen Carpenter, Abe Cunningham, and Sergio Vega, has produced a dense LP with every member firing on all cylinders. The album also boasts a familiar collaborator in veteran producer and engineer Terry Date, who worked on 1995’s Adrenaline, 1997’s Around the Fur and 2000’s White Pony. All of the above assembles and sets the stage to deliver Ohms; 10 tracks of raw escapism and unparalleled grooves that have made Deftones' sound singular for over two decades.

This year also marks the 20 year anniversary of Deftones' monumental album, White Pony. In a virtual press conference for the 20th anniversary of the seminal body of work, the band announced that they would be releasing a companion remix album titled Black Stallion, an idea conceived during the original album’s creation. Before it was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band was scheduled to set out on a North American Summer tour.

The album is available for pre-order here.

Tracklist:

"Genesis"

"Ceremony"

"Urantia"

"Error"

"The Spell of Mathematics"

"Pompeji"

"This Link Is Dead"

"Radiant City"

"Headless"

"Ohms"

"Genesis" video:

"Ohms" video:

(Photo by Frank Maddocks)