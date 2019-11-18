DEGENERATE Release Devastation Ahead Album; "Recondite Radiation" Music Video Streaming

Devastation Ahead, the first full-length album from Dutch melodic thrashers, Degenerate, is out now. The album contains 10 songs and is mixed and mastered by Mendel Bij De Leij (ex-Aborted).

Degenerate is a collaboration between Dutch musicians Rens H., Dani R.C., Bas B., and Filip A.F., who all share a big history in the Dutch metal scene. The partnership was put together in early 2016 by Rens H. with a vision to unleash a modern thrash/death metal hybrid. After the release of the bands first Demo EP in 2016 the name Degenerate has grown fast in the dutch metal scene and became known for their energetic live performances and great songwriting. After a period of playing a lot of shows on a large variety of stages throughout the country, the band decided that the time had come to record a full-length album. Loaded with a bunch of songs the band hit the studio in early 2019.

Devastation Ahead Is an album that takes the listener on a trip down memory lane. The unique combination of challenging guitar riffs, technical drumming, melancholic guitar leads and solos creates a sound of yesteryear and will bring back memories of 80’s style thrash metal, without excluding modern metal heads. Degenerate’s music will appeal to fans of Max Cavalera-era Sepultura, Children Of Bodom, Death and Testament. The album contains 10 varying songs that are mixed and mastered by the legendary Mendel Bij De Leij, who can be known as the former guitarist of the Belgian extreme death metal band, Aborted.

“Because of my years of experience in the Dutch metal scene, I met a lot of good and competent musicians. Unfortunately, I never felt that they were suitable for the project that I had in mind. After I met these guys, I immediately knew that I found the right line-up for the job. The technical and ferocious skills of these guys do raise the songs and writing to a level that I did not even dare to dream of. Loaded with a bunch of songs we hit the studio in early 2019. And during the same period while looking for the right mix engineer we found Mendel Bij De Leij. The man did a absolutely magnificent job on mixing the album. We came to a record we didn’t dare to dream of”, said Rens H.

The album is available via all online streaming services. Physical copies can be ordered for €15 (International shipping included) by sending an e-mail to the band at band.degenerate@gmail.com.

Devastation Ahead tracklisting:

"X-Ray Annihilation"

"Incarnated"

"Recondite Radiation"

"Afterglow"

"Here To Root Them Out"

"Waves"

"The Hunted Herd"

"Eternal Return"

"Eudaimonia"

"Devastation Ahead"

"Recondite Radiation" video:

Degenerate lineup:

Rens Hilgers: Guitars and Vocals

Dani Ruiz Cardo: Guitars

Bas Bloos: Drums

Filip A. Filipczuk: Bass Guitar