DEICIDE Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming Vinyl Reissue Of The Stench Of Redemption

Deicide's 2006 album The Stench Of Redemption will be reissued on vinyl on May 25th via Earache. A number of vinyl colours are available.

Emerging from seemingly endless controversy reenergized and re-focused, the legendary Deicide hit back with their most confrontational album in years. The Stench Of Redemption bristles with the defiance and confidence borne of a new lineup (welcoming Jack Owen and Ralph Santola to the band), a new desire and a new common purpose.

Crammed full of anti-christian invective supported by a barrage of blast beats and grimly direct riffing Deicide 2006 plays with the enthusiasm and intensity that puts every young pretender band to shame. The addition of fluid, melodic leads surprised many - but the aggression and violence inherent in each track pleased all those who want only one thing from Deicide - the ultimate Death Metal sound. This is as good as it gets people!

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"The Stench Of Redemption"

"Death To Jesus"

"Desecration"

"Crucified For The Innocence"

"Walk With The Devil In Dreams You Behold"

Side B:

"Homage For Satan"

"Not Of This Earth"

"Never To Be Seen Again"

"The Lord's Sedition"

"Black Night"

As reported earlier, Deicide's 2004 album Scars Of The Crucifix will also be reissued on vinyl on May 25th in a number of vinyl colours. The title has been unavailable on vinyl since its original release way back in 2004.

Recorded at the legendary Morrisound Studios in Florida, Scars Of The Crucifix heralded the return to form of one of the death metal originators who after leaving their previous label were full of venom, hate and aggression all of which was channeled into this classic Earache masterpiece.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Scars Of The Crucifix"

"Mad At God"

"Conquered By Sodom"

"Fuck Your God"

Side B:

"When Heaven Burns"

"Enchanted Nightmare"

"From Darkness Come"

"Go Now Your Lord Is Dead"

"The Pentecostal"

Pre-order both titles in various vinyl colours here.