DEICIDE Premier "Defying The Sacred" Music Video; New Album Out Now

Death metal icons Deicide have returned with Overtures Of Blasphemy, which sees the band return to their roots to create a stellar and uncompromising extreme metal masterpiece. The effort was produced by the world-renowned Jason Suecof (The Black Dahlia Murder, Trivium) at Audio Hammer Studios.

Overtures Of Blasphemy was released today via Century Media Records at digital retailers and streaming sites. Due to a manufacturing delay, all US physical purchase copies will be available next week, on September 21st.

A new music video for “Defying The Sacred” can be viewed below. The clip was directed by the renowned Scott Hansen (Animals As Leaders, Whitechapel).

Cover art was created by Zbigniew M. Bielak (Ghost, Paradise Lost, Mayhem).

Tracklisting:

"One With Satan"

"Crawled From The Shadows"

"Seal The Tomb Below"

"Compliments Of Christ"

"All That Is Evil"

"Excommunicated"

"Anointed In Blood"

"Crucified Soul Of Salvation"

"Defying The Sacred"

"Consumed By Hatred"

"Flesh, Power, Dominion"

"Destined To Blasphemy"

“Defying The Sacred” video:

"Seal The Tomb Below":

"Excommunicated" lyric video:

Lineup:

Glen Benton (vocals, bass)

Steve Asheim (drums)

Kevin Quirion (guitars)

Mark English (guitars)