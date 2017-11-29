DEINONYCHUS Release "For This I Silence You" Music Video; New Album Due In December

Netherlands-based doom/black metal act, Deinonychus, will release the new album, Ode To Acts Of Murder, Dystopia And Suicide, on December 1st. A video for the track "For This I Silence You" can be seen below.

25 years passed since Deinonychus' birth... 10 long years since the last creation of this suicidal icon, already described as an apocalyptic listen, one that will stick with you for ages afterwards, a knife piercing your emotional well-being. Ode To Acts Of Murder, Dystopia And Suicide is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Life Taker"

"For This I Silence You"

"The Weak Have Taken The Earth"

"Buried Under The Frangipanis"

"Dead Horse"

"Dusk"

"There Is No Eden"

"Silhouette"

"For This I Silence You" video: