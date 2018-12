Russia's Demether Grail (Grailight, Zmey Gorynich, Arcanorum Astrum, Nimphaion, Lunae Ortus, Skylord) has released a cover of "Dressed In White", a song from King Diamond's 1986 album, Fatal Portrait. Listen below.

Musicians:

Demether Grail - vocals, arrangements

Roman Ra Arsafes (Kartikeya) - arrangements, guitars, keys

Alexandr Smirnov - drums

Alexandra Sidorova (Zmey Gorynich) - backing vocals