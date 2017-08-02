DEMON EYE Streaming New Track “Dying For It”

Demon Eye are back with their third offering of heavy classic rock, proto metal, and traditional doom. Prophecies And Lies will be available on CD, vinyl, and digital formats August 11th in Europe followed by a North American release date of September 8th. For US CD pre-orders go to this location. For US LP pre-orders go to this location. For orders outside of the US, go here.

The new album was recorded by Mike Dean of Corrosion Of Conformity in the band's hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina, and displays a strong musical progression with mighty riffs, haunting melodies and fist-raising anthems. Demon Eye are bringing vintage heavy darkness for modern times and current day evils. New track “Dying For It” is streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“The Waters And The Wild”

“In The Spider’s Eye”

“The Redeemer”

“Kismet”

“Infinite Regress”

“Dying For It”

“Politic Devine”

“Power Of One”

“Vagabond”

“Prophecies And Lies”

“Morning’s Son”

“Dying For It”:

“The Waters And The Wild”:

Prophecies and Lies by Demon Eye

Demon Eye will a play a record release show on August 8th at Pourhouse in Raleigh, NC with Captain Beyond with additional live performances to be announced in the weeks to come.