DEMONIC RESURRECTION Release Official Video For "Vamana - The Dwarf"
March 15, 2018, 23 minutes ago
Indian metal veterans, Demonic Resurrection, have released a video for "Vamana - The Dwarf", a track from their fifth full-length album, Dashavatar. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.
Dashavatar translates to 'the ten avatars of Vishnu', who is the 'the god of preservation' in Hindu mythology.
Lineup:
Demonstealer - Vocals/Guitars/Keys
Nishith Hegde - Lead Guitars
Ashwin Shriyan - Bass
Virendra Kaith - Drums