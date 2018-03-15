DEMONIC RESURRECTION Release Official Video For "Vamana - The Dwarf"

March 15, 2018, 23 minutes ago

news heavy metal demonic resurrection

DEMONIC RESURRECTION Release Official Video For "Vamana - The Dwarf"

Indian metal veterans, Demonic Resurrection, have released a video for "Vamana - The Dwarf", a track from their fifth full-length album, Dashavatar. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Dashavatar translates to 'the ten avatars of Vishnu', who is the 'the god of preservation' in Hindu mythology.

 

Lineup:

Demonstealer - Vocals/Guitars/Keys
Nishith Hegde - Lead Guitars
Ashwin Shriyan - Bass
Virendra Kaith - Drums

Featured Audio

AT THE GATES - "To Drink From The Night Itself" (Century Media)

AT THE GATES - "To Drink From The Night Itself" (Century Media)

Featured Video

SHADYGROVE - "Scarlet Wood"

SHADYGROVE - "Scarlet Wood"

Latest Reviews