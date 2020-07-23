DEMONICAL And LIK Announce Co-Headlining European Tour

Swedish death metal tyrants Demonical have teamed up with countrymen Lik for a co-headlining, album-release tour in November, covering Central Europe.

During the fall, Demonical are anticipated to unleash their sixth full-length through Agonia Records and Lik their third through Metal Blade, hence this can be seen as a double album-release tour. Brazilian death pioneers Nervochaos and Swedish blasters Bleeding Utopia will join as special guests making it a death metal package no pandemic should be allowed to stop.

Confirmed tour dates are as listed:

November

18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice

19 - Wroclaw, Poland - Liverpool

20 - Rostock, Germany - Zwischenbau

21 - Essen, Germany - Turock

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

23 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

24 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

25 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

26 - Deinze, Belgium - Elpee

27 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall

28 - Vienna, Austria - Escape

Demonical's new album was recorded in Glashuset Studios with engineer Johan Hjelm. Karl Daniel Lidén is putting final touches on the record at his own Tri-Lamb Studios in Sweden. The band's sixth album will be the first to feature new vocalist Christofer Säterdal and new drummer Ronnie Bergerstål.