DEMONICAL Streaming New Track “A Void Most Obscure”

Swedish brutal, melodic, old-school death metal tyrants, Demonical, will emerge with a brand new, fifth studio album titled Chaos Manifesto, on March 23rd in Europe and April 27th in North America via Agonia Records. New track, "A Void Most Obscure" is streaming below.

Demonical arose from the ashes of formerly disbanded Centinex in 2006, and in comparison to its older sibling, executes death metal in a far more impetuous and melodic manner. Chaos Manifesto is a testament to that statement. After nearly five years since the release of the last full-length album Darkness Unbound (2013), the Swede's - now led by a new prominent death growler Alexander Högbom (October Tide, Centinex) - continue the traditional Demonical path with fierce HM-2 driven death metal of utter brutality, yet return in a partially new, yet fully fit five-piece line-up.

From the violent album opener "A Void Most Obscure", via melodic mid-tempo anthems "Towards Greater Gods" and "Välkommen Undergång" (the band's first ever track is Swedish), all the way to the final song "Nightbringer", Demonical once again prove that they're a force to be reckoned with in the extreme metal scene.

The five-year gap between albums has not made the band become stale in ideas, either: "Chaos Manifesto features some new elements and streaks the band hasn’t explored before" - comments bassist, Martin Schulman. "We have tapped an award-winning Swedish producer and we are confident that the album - which summons bits and pieces from all our previous releases - will become an improved quality-related chapter for Demonical, and push our Swedish Death Metal Darkness to a new level".

Chaos Manifesto was recorded in 2017 and both mixed and mastered by Karl Daniel Lidén (Terra Tenebrosa, Cult of Luna, Katatonia). The album artwork was designed by Karmazid (Urfaust, Wolfbrigade, Blaze of Perdition). Pehr Skjoldhammer of Alfahanne guest appears on vocals.

Tracklisting:

"A Void Most Obscure"

"Towards Greater Gods"

"Sung To Possess"

"Välkommen Undergång"

"Torture Parade"

"From Nothing"

"Unfold Thy Darkness"

"Death Unfaithful"

"Nightbringer" (Digipack CD exclusive)

"A Void Most Obscure":

"Towards Greater Gods":

Album formats:

- Digipack CD with slipcase

- Black gatefold LP

- Silver gatefold LP (limited to 244 hand-numbered copies)

- Transparent white gatefold LP (limited to 166 hand-numbered copies)

- Black t-shirt.

- Hoodie zipper

Pre-orders here.

Upcoming live dates:

March

23 - Hirschaid, Germany - Braincrusher Festival

April

19. - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Upload

20 - Alicante, Spain - Sala Babel

21 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Estudios

22 - Zaragoza, Spain - Utopia

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Slaughter Festival

May

12 - Vienna, Austria - Vienna Metal Meeting

June

22 - Protzen, Germany - Protzen Open Air

July

27 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays Festival

28 - Rohr, Germany - Riedfest Open Air

August

18 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsinki Death Fest

Lineup:

Alexander Högbom - vocals

Martin Schulman - bass

Johan Haglund - rhythm guitars

Eki Kumpulainen - lead guitars

Kennet Englund - drums