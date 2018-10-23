DEMONICAL Streaming VHS Style Music Video For “Sung To Possess”

Swedish melodic, brutal death metal tyrants Demonical, have premiered an old-school, VHS style music video for the track "Sung To Possess", taken from the band's latest album Chaos Manifesto, out now on Agonia Records. Watch the video and catch the band live on tour with Lik this November.

Demonical commented: "We are very much looking forward to November and our return to mainland Europe under the Carnage Manifesto banner. As we will be joined by our Swedish brothers in Lik and Of Fire this tour-package will be something special, a total slap of Stockholm-style old-school death metal and a wet dream for every worshipper of the buzzsaw HM-2 sound! Death metal darkness prevails… and then some!"

Dates:

November

6 – Poznan, Poland – Klub U Bazyla

7 – Praha, Czech Republic – Modra Vopice

8 – Mannheim, Germany – MS Connexion Complex

9 – Bitterfeld, Germany – Festung

10 – Hamburg, Germany – Bambi Galore

11 – Osnabruck, Germany – Bastard Club

Chaos Manifesto was recorded in 2017 and both mixed and mastered by Karl Daniel Lidén (Terra Tenebrosa, Cult of Luna, Katatonia). The album artwork was designed by Karmazid (Urfaust, Wolfbrigade, Blaze of Perdition). Pehr Skjoldhammer of Alfahanne guest appears on vocals.