DEMONS & WIZARDS - Hansi Kürsch & Jon Schaffer Present 2019 Reissues Of First Two Albums; Video
June 3, 2019, 11 hours ago
Demons & Wizards have just completed the three warm-up shows kicking off their massive 2019 festival and touring schedule.
Accompanied by live musicians Jake Dreyer (guitar), Marcus Siepen (bass), Frederik Ehmke (drums), and Joost van den Broek (keyboards), vocalist Hansi Kürsch and guitarist Jon Schaffer are excited by the great response after these first gigs: “Saarbrücken, Pratteln and Frankfurt, you have made us very, very happy. We are still overwhelmed by the massive feedback we received on stage over the last weekend. Thank you very much!”
This Friday, June 7, classy reissues of the band’s first two albums will be in stores and Jon Schaffer & Hansi Kürsch invite you to find out more about these releases in their personal unboxing clip.
“You have just discovered Demons & Wizards or want to renew your Demons & Wizards collection? Check out our re-releases to be in store on June 7. We were impressed ourselves when we saw all the beautiful stuff there is. Certainly a nice treat for everyone’s collection!” - Hansi Kürsch
See Hansi and Jon talk about the 2019 remasters of Demons & Wizards and Touched By The Crimson King, below:
Demons & Wizards recently released a lyric video for the track “Heaven Denies“, taken off the remastered album Demons & Wizards, created by Scott Rudd. Watch below.
Streaming and pre-ordering options are available below:
(Please note: Both remasters are available digitally already on all relevant streaming and download platforms.)
Watch Kürsch and Schaffer reveal the live lineup of Demons & Wizards in this video:
Tour dates:
June
8 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
10 - Moscow, Russia - Red Club
20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival
21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
28 - Dokkum, Netherlands - Dokk’em Open Air
30 - London, United Kingdom - Islington Assembly Hall
July
4 - Barcelona, Spain - Barcelona Rock Fest
6 - Chania,Greece - Chania Rock Festival
25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays
August
1-3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
21 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore
22 - Portland, OR - Roseland
24 - Denver, CO - The Summit Theater
26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
28 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater
31 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
September
1 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
5 - New York, NY - The Playstation Theater
7 - Atlanta, GA - Progpower