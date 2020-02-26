DEMONS & WIZARDS - Limited Artbook Editions Of III Album Unboxed; Video

Demons & Wizards - one of the most legendary collaborations in the history of heavy metal, uniting the talents of Jon Schaffer (Iced Earth) and Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian) - recently released their new studio album, III. Watch an unboxing video for the limited art book editions below:

Demons & Wizards musically embodies both musician’s stylistic trademarks and has resulted so far in two hugely celebrated studio albums, Demons & Wizards and Touched By The Crimson King. Both records have been reissued in 2019 on time with the group’s extremely successful return to the world’s stages. Throughout the year, Demons & Wizards presented an impressive stage production and intense sets, toured North America for the first time, performed at renowned festivals such as Wacken Open Air (DE), Hellfest (F), Sweden Rock (SE), GMM (BE), Barcelona Rock Fest (ES), Copenhell (DK), Chania Rock (GR), Metaldays (SI), and played shows in Moscow, London and many more.

Now, the band presents III, a stunning monument of dynamic and powerful heavy metal that simply has all you would expect from these iconic musicians. III is epic, melodic, crushingly heavy, atmospheric, and all in between. 65 minutes of heavy metal mastery.

Ttracklisting:

"Diabolic"

"Invincible"

"Wolves In Winter"

"Final Warning"

"Timeless Spirit"

"Dark Side Of Her Majesty"

"Midas Disease"

"New Dawn"

"Universal Truth"

"Split"

"Children Of Cain"

"Wolves In Winter" video:

"Diabolic" video:

Unboxing video:

(Photos - Tim Tronckoe)