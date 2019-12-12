DEMONS & WIZARDS Live At Wacken Open Air 2019; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Demons & Wizards, featuring Blind Guardian's Hansi Kürsch and Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer, performed at the 30th edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival during their first live run in 19 years. Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing the songs "Crimson King" and "Fiddler On The Green" can be seen below:

Century Media Records and Demons & Wizards have announced February 21 as the worldwide release date for the group’s new studio album, III.

Jon Schaffer states: “I’m excited to be releasing another D&W album after all of these years. I feel like we’ve put together something really special, and I'm looking forward to hearing what the fans think about it. I’m proud of this album. It’s definitely a journey of epic proportions.”

Hansi Kürsch adds: “2019 is an extremely exciting year for Demons & Wizards in general. We have accomplished a lot. A lot! This third album is the peak of our career for sure. Mark my words, you will love this album!”

Demons & Wizards musically embodies both musician’s stylistic trademarks and has resulted so far in two hugely celebrated studio albums, Demons & Wizards and Touched By The Crimson King. Both records have been reissued in 2019 on time with the group’s extremely successful return to the world’s stages. Throughout the year, Demons & Wizards presented an impressive stage production and intense sets, toured North America for the first time, performed at renowned festivals such as Wacken Open Air (DE), Hellfest (F), Sweden Rock (SE), GMM (BE), Barcelona Rock Fest (ES), Copenhell (DK), Chania Rock (GR), Metaldays (SI), and played shows in Moscow, London and many more.

Now, the band presents III, a stunning monument of dynamic and powerful heavy metal that simply has all you would expect from these iconic musicians. III is epic, melodic, crushingly heavy, atmospheric, and all in between. 65 minutes of heavy metal mastery.

Ttracklisting:

"Diabolic"

"Invincible"

"Wolves In Winter"

"Final Warning"

"Timeless Spirit"

"Dark Side Of Her Majesty"

"Midas Disease"

"New Dawn"

"Universal Truth"

"Split"

"Children Of Cain"

Pre-sales for III will kick off December 13.

The III recording lineup consists of:

Hansi Kürsch - Lead & Backing Vocals

Jon Schaffer - Rhythm and Lead Guitars, Bass Guitar, 6 and 12 string Acoustic Guitars, Mandolin, Keyboards, Backing Vocals

Guest Musicians on III:

Brent Smedley - Drums

Jim Morris - Additional Guitars, Backing Vocals

Jake Dreyer - Additional Guitars

Ruben Drake - Bass

Thomas Hackman, Olaf Senkbeil, John Jaycee Cuipers, Zakery Alexander, Jeff Brant, Todd Plant, Jerome Mazza - Backing Vocals

PA’dam chamber choir - Classical Choir