DEMONSTEALER Issue Video For "This Crumbling Earth" From And This Too Shall Pass EP

Sahil Makhija aka Demonstealer’s latest EP titled, And This Too Shall Pass, is all set for a worldwide release on December 11th.

Keeping with his tradition of releasing songs in a chronological order, Makhija has unveiled a playthrough video for the first single from the EP titled, "This Crumbling Earth". The song, a six-minute barrage of piercing death metal music coupled with Makhija’s distinguishing mix of harsh and clean vocals, is his take on the current state of the world and a reflection on his long-held misgivings over the human race. Makhija comments, “Every day the news gets more and more depressing, you see the horrible side of humans, how we're almost regressing as a species.”

"This Crumbling Earth" is now available on all streaming platforms.

The 4-song EP is being self-released with the help of a crowd-funding campaign that Makhija personally set up in July earlier this year. It was the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown in the country that provided Makhija with a new perspective and the inspiration to write new music. And This Too Shall Pass sees Makhija return to his absolute roots. All music on And This Too Shall Pass has been written, played and recorded by Makhija — making it truly a solo effort — a feat he hasn’t performed since his debut album released in 2008. Pre-orders for the digital release are now available here.

Tracklisting:

"This Crumbling Earth"

"A Festering Wound"

"Systemic Failure"

"From Flesh To Ashes"

Credits:

All music written, played & arranged by Demonstealer

All music recorded by Demonstealer at Demonic Studios, India

All music mixed & mastered by Hertz Studio, Poland

Album artwork & layout by Adi Dechristianize

(Photo - Ashish Kamble)