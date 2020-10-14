DEMONSTEALER To Release And This Too Shall Pass EP In December; Sampler Streaming

Mumbai-based death metal multi-instrumentalist, Sahil Makhija aka Demonstealer, is set to release his next solo EP, titled And This Too Shall Pass, on December 11. The 4-song EP is being self-released with the help of a crowd-funding campaign that Makhija personally set up in July earlier this year. Three years after The Last Reptilian Warrior, it was the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown in the country that provided Makhija with a new perspective and the inspiration to write new music.

And This Too Shall Pass sees Makhija return to his absolute roots. He adds, “I guess this is me at my most vulnerable. It’s just me, no incredible musicians to back me up, just me putting my expression and feelings and thoughts into songs for the world to listen to”.

An extreme music old-timer, Makhija has long been a crucial part of the Indian metal scene; be it founding the country’s biggest extreme metal band (Demonic Resurrection), or starting up an independent record label (with releases by Behemoth, Dimmu Borgir) or setting up a premium recording studio dedicated to extreme metal - Makhija has had an enormous role in shaping the country’s heavy music landscape. After a successful third album, which saw collaborations with Kévin Paradis (Benighted, Svart Crown), Romain Goulon (Necrophagist), Kerim Lechner (Septic Flesh, Decapitated) and David Diepold (Obscura) amongst others, Makhija has resurfaced with a brand new Demonstealer release.

The release was mixed and mastered at the esteemed Hertz Studio (Behemoth, Decapitated, Vader), a first for Makhija who is otherwise known to mix all the Demonstealer releases. The glorious artwork for the EP was provided by Indonesian artist Adi Dechristianize (Embalmer, Disgorge). All music on And This Too Shall Passhas been written, played and recorded by Makhija - making it truly a solo effort - a feat he hasn’t performed since his debut album released in 2008.

Pre-orders for the digital release are now available here. The EP will be available on all streaming services including YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.



Listen to the And This Shall Too Pass EP sampler below.

Tracklisting:

"This Crumbling Earth"

"A Festering Wound"

"Systemic Failure"

"From Flesh To Ashes"

Sampler:

Credits:

All music written, played & arranged by Demonstealer

All music recorded by Demonstealer at Demonic Studios, India

All music mixed & mastered by Hertz Studio, Poland

Album artwork & layout by Adi Dechristianize

(Photo - Ashish Kamble)