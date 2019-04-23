DENISE RICHARDS - Playboy Playmate / Actress Reveals She Walked Down The Aisle To METALLICA's "Nothing Else Matters" At Malibu Wedding

Actress/model/Playboy Playmate Denise Richards (who famously dated Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx, as well as Bon Jovi rocker Richie Sambora) and her new husband, Aaron Phypers, definitely didn't have your typical wedding when they tied the knot in Malibu, California on September 8, 2018, according to a recent report from Bravo.

For starters, the The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills newcomer and her beau put the whole thing together in just a few days. But what was especially unique about the nuptials was the way Denise and Aaron walked down the aisle along with daughters Sam, Lola, and Eloise. They made their way to the altar to a hard-rockin' song that wasn't identified in the episode of RHOBH. However, we knew it wasn't "your typical 'Here Comes The F--kin' Bride','' as Denise put it on RHOBH.

So, what song did Denise and Aaron choose to mark one of the most special moments of their lives? The mystery was finally solved in Denise's latest blog on Bravotv.com. She revealed that her and Aaron's wedding jam was "Nothing Else Matters" by Metallica.

Says Denise: "I decided to walk down the aisle with my girls and Aaron. I wanted it to be a moment of us as a family instead of what’s traditional in having my father give me away. This is my second marriage, we're blending a family, and I wanted to honor that and make my girls feel they were also included. Walking down the aisle we wanted a song that we listen to so that when we hear it we’ll always be reminded of this beautiful moment. We went with Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters'. It must have been a licensing issue, but you heard something different on the show. That’s OK, these things happen. I wish you got to hear it, though!"